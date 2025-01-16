Please add a timestamp to browser history
This would be useful in several ways:
- For security. Many sites have a list of your latest logins so that you can identify unauthorized logins, and it would be great to validate that list against my actual browsing history, but that's hard to do without a timestamp. For example, my bank is somehow missing logins from early January which I know I did but going through my browser history to prove when exactly I logged in is difficult
- Talking to customer service who frequently wants to know when you took a certain action to help you troubleshoot
- Being able to figure out what you were doing at a specific time for organization or planning purposes
Please upvote this if you want this feature too!
@pocketflow Do you mean something like this?
@pocketflow Unfortunately the History had no ISO date/time making it uneasy to search/filter.
@lfisk Yes, that's what I'm hoping for.
@lfisk Wait does Vivaldi already have a timestamp or is this something you mocked up? I'm actually not using Vivaldi right now, I am leaving this feature request on the few browsers I've tried recently in hopes someone comes out with it and I can switch back to that browser.
@pocketflow That's a screen shot from my Vivaldi History page. You can reach it by typing in the address you see in the Screen shot (vivaldi:history) or use the "History" link/tab at the top of a Speed Dial/Start page...
yojimbo274064400
@DoctorG said in Please add a timestamp to browser history:
FWIW select the Day picker calendar, as highlighted below: