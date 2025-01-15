Awful interface
grahamlauder
Why is it that vivaldi in linux can't workout that the user who is logged in, is the ID it should be using. Forcing the user to be work or guest or some other id is a pain. Now it has decided to delete all my passwords and logins because I don't want to be "Work" or "Guest". This extra step to use vivaldi, is bloody stupid and has now caused me to lose data.
How do I retrieve the lost logins and passwords
yojimbo274064400
Press
Ctrl+
Eor
F2to open Quick Commands, then type Manage Profiles and select it from command options shown. Select the profile that contained the logins and passwords.
Close other Vivaldi profile windows by pressing
Ctrl+
Shift+
W
When you next restart Vivaldi it should open the last profile that was active.