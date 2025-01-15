Browser crash causes tabs to disappear
Poto Ambassador
Just now Vivaldi suddenly crashed and quit, I reopened the browser to find it blank, all the hundreds of tabs have all disappeared, not showing up in the history as if they never existed. What's going on and how do I get my tabs back.
Hi,
Check
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Poto Ambassador
not find
Profile Path C:\Users\Poto\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
If exists, it is not at Default but one above.