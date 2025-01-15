Paste and Go option and new zoom setting – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3575.10
ahojo Vivaldi Team
The first snapshot of 2025 includes a new option in the address bar, Paste and Go, and introduces a new page zoom setting.
Starting with today’s build, Vivaldi Snapshot can now be set as the default browser on ios.
We android users too need paste and go in address bar.
@3dvs "Paste and go" is already available in Vivaldi on Android.
Updated
Had to comment via forum as on blog login is broken
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
How is this triggered? Cant see any options on my android to paste and go.
- Copy a link or some text.
- Go to the tab where you want to paste the link/text to and tap on the Address Field which will open the drop-down menu and keyboard.
- Find "Paste and Go" or "Paste and Search" in drop-down menu. It's usually the first or second option on the list.
Hope this helps!
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Aha you mean the "paste the link you copied" with the eye icon beside it?
@Veddu
Yes, looks like the option is getting renamed in 7.1, but in the current 7.0 Stable it's indeed "The link/text you copied".
I just noticed that Vivaldi Snapshot can be added as default browser in iOS.
Thank you much for adding this feature! ️