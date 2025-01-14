Using Exit Small Taskbar Appears Below Taskbar Flashing
-
Hi,
I'm using a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ SM-X210, One UI Version 6.1, with Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
Every time I go to the meu and tap Exit to close the browser, a smaller version of the taskbar, half the size, briefly flashes for a second below the taskbar.
Is anyone else seeing this behaviour, and is there any fix for it?
I submitted a Bug Report...
Thanks
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Tested this on a similar tablet, but could not reproduce the issue.
Are you able to grab a screen recording or a screenshot of the flashing taskbar and attach it to the bug report (reply to the email you got from the bug tracker).
Also, please tell me the bug number, so I can follow it up.
-
Hi @jane-n
I've received an Auto Reply for the bug report. Should I reply to it and add the video link?
Summary: Using Exit Causes Smaller Version Of Taskbar To Flash Below Taskbar
Key: VAB-10652
Project: Vivaldi Android Browser
I created a video vivaldi_taskbar.M4V, I uploaded it to MediaFire;
https://www.mediafire.com/file/mcbsk7t6d8eylx5/vivaldi_taskbar.M4V/file
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ViIT Yes, that would be the email to reply to.
But since you shared both the video link and ticket number already here too, I was able to check the video and when I matched my tablet's navigation and toolbar configuration to yours, I can now reproduce the flickering toolbar.
Do you have any other apps with an Exit option? If you do, could you check whether the extra toolbar appears when you exit those apps as well.
-
Hi @jane-n
I don't have any other apps with an Exit button.
But, I just noticed, if I try in Chrome;
chrome://quit
When Chrome closes, I see the same thing happening.
So either a Chrome/Chromium issue, or a One UI issue.
Thanks