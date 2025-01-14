Bookmarks not syncing
I have a new PC and have set up Vivaldi and logged into my account. No matter what I do, I cannot get Vivaldi to sync my bookmarks, possibly settings too, but bookmarks is what I really care about.
I've tried logging out and in multiple times and I just cannot get it to sync.
Is this a known issue? If so, how can I fix it?
Thanks!
Hi,
Verify you are using the same account.
On each device, go on line and repeat
- Go to
vivaldi://sync-internals
- Click on Enable Sync
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates
- Wait +/- 2'
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates again
When applied to all Devices
- Go to
vivaldi:settings/sync/
- Click on Reset Remote Data | Just in one device || All Devices will be Partly Signed Out
- Close All Vivaldi Browsers
- LogIn back in all devices (If needed, mostly not just the Encryption Key)
- Add the Encryption Key to all Devices
- Repeat Steps from 1-5
- Wait +/- 7/10'
- Verify everything is Sync'd
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
- Go to