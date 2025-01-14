Startpage | Reverts To Defaults
CummingCowGirl
Vivaldi defaults to default startpage instead of pages I have set
I just installed Vivaldi and when it launches it opens only the default Vivaldi startpage instead of the pages it should open. Everything else looks good, even hitting the home button opens Group Speed Dial like it should. I have replaced the default folder three times now with the same results. I have been backing up my default folder for years without issue, so this behavior is odd to me.
ModEdit: Title
CummingCowGirl
Looks like for some reason Vivaldi was hiding a open blank copy of itself. I found it by adjusting my icon view on my main panel. Seems to be behaving now.
Good!
Also,
Please,
Do not remove your post because it was a kind of misunderstand or mistake.
It would help others too having the same problem.
Thank you