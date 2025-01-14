Closing in on 7.1 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3570.27
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot have started the stablisation process so no new big features will arrive. Now we need to focus on fixing the most annoying bugs and regressions.
@Ruarí Got it just a minute ago on my Linux first
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
focus on fixing the most annoying bugs and regressions.
Aaaand cue everyone get ready to post their favorite little pet
In 3...2...1
@Gif2D Yeah, that is the way i gonna remove bugs now.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I can't catch the fluffing bug!
@Pathduck everyone remembers the easy to control still never-ending game.
Was there a trick to click the object?
WORKSPACES ISSUE:
Just reporting that the "move a tab to another workspace" causing an unwanted move out of the current workspace into another one, is still a problem with this update. This regression is very disruptive to one's workflow and diminishes the value of the otherwise brilliant Workspaces feature in Vivaldi.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jsosmd
Hi, this is not a bug, it is a feature.
Some users complain about why Vivaldi not stay in a workspace if you move a tab but change to the workspace where you moved the tab.
I was sure there is a feature request for it but I cant find it at moment.
@mib2berlin: It should be a setting, the more choice the better.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dmg
Hi and yes, this was the main content of the request but I cant find it.
Out of over 8,000 problems, you have selected only 11 the most annoying ones? I wonder how and who decided
Pesala Ambassador
This regression is annoying:
(VB-112536) Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name (16/12/2024)
-
@Pesala I updated tracker entry for current 7.1.
