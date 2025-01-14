Cannot import passwords from firefox
I tried to import ONLY the passwords from Firefox 134, unchecked the unwanted import options, and Vivaldi signaled successful import. But, they are not displayed in setttings privacy and security. What am I missing?
@ineuw Let me check on my Debian 12 KDE.
Wait …
//EDIT: I was able to import the login added in Firefox 128 ESR for my server monitoring and the password could be found in Vivaldi 7.0.
Had you closed Firefox before import and restarted Vivaldi after import?
@ineuw Is the Firefox 134 a deb or Snap or Flatpak package?
Is the Vivaldi 7.0 Stable a deb or Snap or Flatpak package?
One cannot import if the source is open.
All my FF installations are from the Firefox repository. It's a tarball of the complete FF folder, and is dropped into /opt. There is no installation. just modifying the symlinks to point to /opt/Firefox.
The profile is always in /home/ineuw/.mozilla/firefox.
The /Default/Login database had 206 records but most fields were empty.
@ineuw
Hi, maybe it is easier to export the passwords as .cvs from Firefox and import it in Vivaldi with open:
chrome://password-manager/settings
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Cannot import passwords from firefox:
chrome://password-manager/settings
Thanks. That is what I ended up doing, but there is a bug in the import process, from app to app. The previous import attempts failed and the database was corrupted. So, I deleted the Default Login files.
Perhaps I should have stopped syncing?