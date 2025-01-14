Solved Distro hopping, what files to keep?
It's time to try out a new distro and I want to bring my newly discovered Vivaldi and all my tweaks with me.
What files should I keep?
I see there are files in
~/.config/vivaldiand also
~/.cache/vivaldi- are there more?
I want to save my profile, the addons, bookmarks, changed settings, etc.
Edit: Preferably without setting up an account and syncing!
@lovegirin said in Distro hopping, what files to keep?:
It seems I am running gnome-keyring.
If I reinstall with KDE and have the same user password, will it just work, or are there extra steps?
No. KWallet and GNOME keyring can not be interchanged. A Linux restriction.
If you want to have browser profile data on different distries, you need to use Vivaldi Sync.
I think all distries should have different hostname to avoid sync data conflicts.
@lovegirin Depends on which system you use as KWallet or GNOME keyring has to be saved, too, because the keyring contains the a key to secure local Vivaldi browser profile data.
- KDE 4
$HOME/.kde/share/apps/kwallet/*
$HOME/.kde/share/config/kwallet*
- KDE 5
$HOME/.local/share/kwalletd/*
- GNOME
$HOME/.local/share/keyrings/*
@DoctorG said in Distro hopping, what files to keep?:
@lovegirin Depends on which system you use as KWallet or GNOME keyring has to be saved, too, because the keyring contains the a key to secure local Vivaldi browser profile data.
hm, interesting - is my profile encrypted? Is that why it asks for a password on startup?
It seems I am running
gnome-keyring.
If I reinstall with KDE and have the same user password, will it just work, or are there extra steps?
hm, OK, I think I will copy the two folders that I mentioned and just see how it goes. I haven't changed THAT many settings yet, I guess. I can do it again.
Thanks for your help
Llovegirin has marked this topic as solved