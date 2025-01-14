I don't know what the heck is going on, but lately I'm getting errors when loading TikTok.

So let's say I load a profile and then I try to open other profiles in the background (from within the first loaded profile), then all of a sudden I'm getting to see the ''something went wrong'' error. This is with all adblockers disabled. It also doesn't matter whether I'm logged into TikTok or not. I'm not seeing this problem in Firefox. Can anyone reproduce?

ScreenShot010.png