Problem loading TikTok in Vivaldi?
RasheedHolland
I don't know what the heck is going on, but lately I'm getting errors when loading TikTok.
So let's say I load a profile and then I try to open other profiles in the background (from within the first loaded profile), then all of a sudden I'm getting to see the ''something went wrong'' error. This is with all adblockers disabled. It also doesn't matter whether I'm logged into TikTok or not. I'm not seeing this problem in Firefox. Can anyone reproduce?
RasheedHolland
I guess it's a bit hard to reproduce because it doesn't happen all of the time. I guess TikTok's design is just plain bad, I hope that TikTok will soon be sold to some other company, because support is ridiculously bad, in fact I believe they are probably bots.