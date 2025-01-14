vivaldi webmail always display images from trusted senders
vivaldi webmail always display images from trusted senders
How do I assign trusted sender status?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Visikde
Hi, in Vivaldi webmail (mail.vivaldi.net) images are always visible.
In the Vivaldi mail client you can reach the setting in the Contacts panel.
Right click on a contact > Edit:
You cant enable external content for multiple contacts, groups or all mails from @yahoo.com, for example.
No contacts, so nothing to edit
Newsletters, forums & other subscriptions
mib2berlin Soprano
@Visikde
If you get a mail there is a checkbox for the same setting, "Always allow ...":
If you enable it all following messages will load external content.
If you want to reach this setting you need a contact, maybe other users have an idea but I don't know another way.
Just create one to test this for a mailing list like:
I can't find a way to add a contact from an email, other than creating a blank contact & filling it out manually
yojimbo274064400
In webmail select the email address link and then the Add to address book option, as highlighted below:
Go to Contacts to confirm creation of contact.
If the issue persist then consider posting a screenshot of an email where its address cannot be added to address book.