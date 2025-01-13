Save Different Sessions?
-
Hello, I've used Vivaldi for around a year now. I want to use it on more of my devices. My main computer is Linux based. Where I have a Mac and a Windows machine.
Question time... Can Vivaldi save different sessions? Didn't know if it saved it per account or unique id base on the computer.
Thanks
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@taunnt9
Hi, I am not sure I understand, sessions are device independent, they are also not synced.
So what do you want to happen and what should not happen?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Cool, I wansn't sure if it was by account and not device.
Thanks