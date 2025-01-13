When my mail tab is the first tab in the stack, if the tab stack is unpinned, clicking a link will correctly open the new tab adjacent to the mail tab. However, if I pin the tab stack, the new tab opens at the end of the tab stack.

New tabs used to correctly open next to the current tab until a month or two ago.

I just updated to version 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (x86_64) and confirmed that this still happens, including in a guest profile.

Am I doing something wrong?

Thanks in advance.