wavetablemetaphysics.com not working
-
RadekPilich
HM links above work for me.
What doesn't work on desktop and mobile on my case is https://wavetablemetaphysics.com/
It loads fine in Chrome but not in Vivaldi
modedit: forked from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104474/problem-loading-hm-com-in-vivaldi/
-
Said:
It loads fine in Chrome but not in Vivaldi.
Chrome with or without adblock?
Vivaldi with or without adblock?
-
AdBlock settings don't seem to make any difference.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RadekPilich What exactly isn't "working"?
What errors do you get?
Have you tested in a clean profile?
Have you done the troubleshooting?
-
Answer what you are asked, please.
-
This site can’t be reached.
I am on Android at the moment, I've tried troubleshooting with exception of disabling flags and trying snapshot.
-
Android with inbuilt adblocker.
Desktop without inbuilt adblocker (and without uBO).
-
RadekPilich
Yep, that's fine. Not in my case.
I saw a few recent topics titled as some websites are not working, so I realized it might actually not be down as I thought and tested it in Chrome and found out, it's not down.
I am not aware of any other sites not working for me, so it is odd.
-
@RadekPilich I've had some odd site woes too... By chance are you on T-Mobile?
-
It works again, since yesterday or day before or day before....