Google to allow finger print tracking
Saw this article and wonder if Vidaldi has any plans to help thwart this such as brave/FF reportedly does. TIA
https://www.ghacks.net/2025/01/13/google-allows-advertisers-to-fingerprint-you-for-even-better-tracking/
moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
mycologycollege
Wow, that is pretty terrifying! What could go wrong with a NSA PRISM-esque database owned by big tech!
It figures. Thanks for sharing Douglas9, and your comment mycologycollege.
Dr.Flay Translator
This is the result of the pressure to drop cookies.
FLOC had too much backlash so they have stopped trying to push that, so somehow they think this is going to get a better reception.
Streptococcus
@Catweazle said in Google to allow finger print tracking:
https://github.com/noble-8/browserFingerPrintSpoofing
How do you make a .crx file out of the files on that page? There is no release present if you add "/releases" to that URL.
barbudo2005
Steps:
1.- Download zip in green Code button:
2.- Unzip in a safe place and don't delete the folder.
3.- Drag the folder to the Extension page with Developer mode on:
4.-
@Streptococcus, like said @barbudo2005, but it's also in the Chrome Store
Streptococcus
Thanks muchly.