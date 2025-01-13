Fix Find in Page
ldexterldesign
Fix broken search at all CSS breakpoints on this website / trash the find hijacking
As title
It relates to this very website, specifically pages using the
.page-topicbody class / template, so more than just macOS-specific
Screenshot(s):
Steps to reproduce issue
- Visit a topic page (e.g. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85752/lost-all-tabs-in-workspaces )
- Activate
Find in page
Unexpected behaviour
Nothing happens
Expected behaviour
Find in page form appears allowing users to enter a find term
Pro tip: trash the find hijacking and this wouldn't even be an issue
Please confirm and I'll submit a bug?
Regards
Using Ctrl-F :- Works for me