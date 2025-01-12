Quick & Easy 2FA with Vivaldi and Linux and OTPClient
-
mycologycollege
It will take you less than one minute if you are fast:
- Install OTPClient on Linux
For some of us:
apt install otpclient
Otherwise, look for it in your software installer. All big distros have it.
-
Open otpclient. It will ask you to create a master password. Copy that somewhere secure.
-
Go to Vivaldi's 2FA settings. Enable 2FA: https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/2fa
or maybe:
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/2fa/totp
-
Download that QR image file. In otpclient, manually add that QR image click the "+" -> Using QR Code -> from file : Navigate to your downloaded QR image file. OTPClient will generate your 6 digit response to be entered in the Vivaldi site's 2FA response field. Done.
- Install OTPClient on Linux
-
@mycologycollege Yes,
otpclientworks nice.