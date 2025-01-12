Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Searched forum and could not find: Is it possible to make 'Move to Trash' icon (or Show Closed Tabs) dynamic?
Meaning change it when there are some closed tabs, and change it back after Clear All is clicked.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.