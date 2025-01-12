moving tabs to workspaces automatically activates destination workspace
Like it says in the subject. I would like the activated workspace to not change.
I select tabs I want to send to "backlog", rightclick, move -> backlogWorkspace.
Current behavior: it switches my workspace to backlogWorkspace.
Desired behavior: tabs leave, I remain in the original workspace.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, not possible at moment but I am sure we have a feature request for this.
I just cant find it or it was archived.
Please wait a bit if other users find the old request, if not you can make one:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
