Cloudflare connection timeout error
-
Hello,
since Thursday (2025-01-09) i am getting this error on one site:
When i try the same site in a different browser (FF, Chrome, Brave) it works fine.
Opening incognito window does not help.
Only restarting Vivaldi helps. But after while it starts happening again.
I have no VPN nor proxy on.
Any ideas?
Thank you
modedit: title. was: Cludflare
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
- URL |
--
AdBlocker or Cookies I guess, so
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
trying to post the data but it flags as spam by Askimet...
-
Then go the steps to follow.
-
Vivaldi Version: 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Since when happens: 2025-01-09
OS : Windows 11 Home, OS Build: 22631.4602
Vivaldi Content Blocking: Disabled
AdBlocker: u-Block Origin - i will try to disable it once is happens again.
And will try cleaning too.
-
Mostly go to test on a New Profile
No Guest or Incognito
-
@Zalex108 Looks like it is working now. Cleaning Site Data helped.
Thank you
-
Update:
The problem keeps reappearing.
Opening a "New Profile" works.
But now when i clear the site data, the problem is still there.
Content Blocker and uBlock Origin are disabled.
-
@AoiRei At Settings → Privacy → Cookies remove cookies for cloudflare and sokker,org.
Perhaps that helps.
But i guess it is a server-sided error.
I have no issue with latest Vivaldi 7.0 Stable and 7.1 Snapshot.
-
Cleared cache and cookies for both sites.
It worked a while and stopped again and started working after a while again without me doing anything.
It being server side issue was my thought, but so far no one complained about it except me. Also opening it in a new profile window or different browser works, that would indicate client issue.
If you have any ideas how i could debug it to provide more info, let me know.
-
@AoiRei said in Cludflare connection timeout error:
Also opening it in a new profile window or different browser works, that would indicate client issue.
Could be a setting or extension changing Vivaldi's useragent? Then a Cloudflare(CF)-protected server could block Vivaldi by some rules only known by CF and server owner.
Check Settings → Network.
Check extensions (Ctrl+Shift+E).
I suggest:
- Remove all extensions
- Add one extension
- Test if site connects
- Add next extension
- Test
- And so on
- Until connection fails