V 5.x | Account Sheet?
just a trivial question
in setting>keyboard>window . what "account sheet" do ?
after setting up a keyboard shortcut for it, pressing it doesnt do anything? clarify this for me please. btw im on the last vivaldi version available in win7, in case the latest build doesnt have that "account sheet" stuff. dont ask to upgrade, i cant afford yet, planned to though.
@TTNT I don't see the account sheet in latest 7.x version so is likely a broken shortcut in 5.x
@Hadden89 said in just a trivial question:
is likely a broken shortcut in 5.x
Or could it be a translation error?
if it help, its between "setting" and "extension". if its nothing i guess i could just ignore it
@TTNT not too much. I suspect is something that was scrapped or moved elsewhere
The only sheet shown in settings
I guess you can ignore and unset the account shortcut.
aight, thanks