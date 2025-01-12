Solved Delete site data on exit and exceptions
Where is the tick box and "Manage Exceptions" equivalent in Vivaldi? It seems like such a basic feature, but I can't find it anywhere.
This is controlled in Website Permissions.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
"Cookies" is a bit misleading, it's actually Cookies + Site Data.
Basically, it controls the same as "On-device site data" -
chrome://settings/content/siteDataincluding exceptions where you'd set things in Chromium browsers.
Hi,
Not sure now,
Not at Desktop.
Check at
chrome://settings
IIIRC,
This has been requested but not added yet.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Pathduck said in Delete site data on exit and exceptions:
This is controlled in Website Permissions.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
"Cookies" is a bit misleading, it's actually Cookies + Site Data.
Basically, it controls the same as "On-device site data" -
chrome://settings/content/siteDataincluding exceptions where you'd set things in Chromium browsers.
Awesome!
chrome://settings/content/siteDataseems to be just what I was looking for! Mind if I ask how you managed to click into it through the gui? I must have clicked everything ten times by now and I have yet to stumble upon that one!
@lovegirin said in Delete site data on exit and exceptions:
Mind if I ask how you managed to click into it through the gui? I must have clicked everything ten times by now and I have yet to stumble upon that one!
You can't get there by usual means. And you're not supposed to.
It was just an example of comparable settings in the Chromium UI.
You can bookmark it I guess - or bookmark
chrome://settings/
You can do what you need in Website Permission in Vivaldi Settings. Read the docs please.
OK, after clicking around some more I think I've got it now.
For anyone finding this later:
- Delete cookies (and site data apparently) on exit as default:
Settings -> Privacy and Security -> Website permissions -> select "Global permissions", left column -> Cookies -> Session only
- Delete cookies (and site data apparently) on exit as default:
How do I set this topic to solved, I can't find that either?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lovegirin You don't have to mark anything as solved, this is not a bug tracker and you never marked it as a question to be solved in the first place.
But if you need to:
To mark a topic as solved:
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon:
⋮
- Click the dropdown on the Submit button and select the option Ask As Question:
- Submit the post again
- Select the menu icon
⋮of the post that resolves the question.
- Select the option Mark This Post As The Correct Answer:
Thank you for making it easier for others to find a good solution
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon:
Llovegirin has marked this topic as solved