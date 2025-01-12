Can’t sync on IPhone
-
So I have a problem with the browser, it won’t sync all the data. The problem is that in the sync section from the menu everything is ok, at least the browser thinks it. The first time I installed the browser I had no problem but I needed to change the apple account so I had to uninstall the app and after that it won’t sync no more.
What can i do in this case ?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Check about this
"you can reset any app on any iPhone if you delete and reinstall it. But, this comes with a disclaimer too"
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps