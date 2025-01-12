Windows Panel | Highlight "Active Window"?
css for highlighting "active window", not "active tab" in windows panel
I'm not able to find a unique identifier to differentiate the active vivaldi window in windows panel from my multiple open windows,in thw windows panel UI. If 3 windows are open, 3 active tabs are highlighted as of now so its still hard to differentiate which is the CURRENT active tab, so rather if i can highlight the active window, that would be a great workaround too. But i have checked alot and cannot find a way to do that.
