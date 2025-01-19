History | Not Synchronizing
ZhanXiaoGe
Unable to sync browsing history?
The browsing history on my home computer can be traced back to August 2024, but after I reset the remote data and resynced it, then started syncing data again on my backup computer, I found that the history data was not there, only today's browsing records.
Hi,
Have you select at the Period to show, All Time?
@Zalex108 I definitely selected everything, and I also directly checked the file storing the history in
\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\History. On my backup computer, the file is only about 600KB, while on my home computer, the browsing history file is over 4MB.
Then Backup both profiles and follow
@Zalex108 I have already tried the method you suggested, but as you can see, my History count is 0, which doesn't match the History count on my local machine.
Ok,
Are both computers running latest V 7x?
Can you confirm you did the Backup?
If so,
We will try something else.
We'll await your confirmation.
@Zalex108 Here's the translation:
Yes, I have been keeping it updated automatically, and it is currently version 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
Currently, the situation is as follows:
- I reset the remote sync data on a computer with historical data.
- I opened
vivaldi:sync-internalsto check the sync status, and the value in the History section indeed does not match my local history records.
- After that, I continued browsing pages. Now, the value in
vivaldi:sync-internalsHistory is 11, but my
vivaldi:historyshows over 2000. Compared to the screenshot I just sent, my history is indeed increasing, but the number value is accumulating from 0 to the current value.
Yes,
Got that.
If you did the Profile Folder Back up | Do not continue if not
Try this:
- On Device 1 (with full History)
- Change the History Setting from what you have
- Day
- 3 Months
- 6 Months
- ...
- To another value
- Restart V
- Check whether the History is correct on both Devices
- If not yet
- Do the same on Device 2
- Restart V
- Check History
--
- Restore on Both Devices to your preferred Setting
- Months
- All the time
- ...
Remember to get the Backup first
If some History entries are missing after this, you can restore the full file.
@Zalex108 I have set to permanently save the history.
I think I’ve located the issue. After manually clearing the browsing history, the
\User Data\Historyfile did not shrink. When I opened the browser, there was no history at all. However, when I replaced it with a previously backed-up file in the
\User Data\Historyfolder, my browsing history returned. But this part of the history will never be synced to the server.
-
Could be related to this issue in bug tracker:
VB-101650 "Full history sync only syncs new entries" – Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG @Zalex108
I'm not sure if the fix resolves my issue. Here's a new problem I've discovered.
- The backup browser logged out of the account, cleared the browsing history, and closed the browser.
- The main browser reset the remote sync data, logged out of the account, cleared the browsing history, and closed the browser.
- Both computers deleted the
User Data\Default\Historyfile, open the browser and then close the browser.
Theoretically, both browsers should now have a clean browsing history. Then, I did the following:
- Open the main browser, logged in, set the key, synchronized all data, and browsed websites as usual.
- Open the backup browser, logged in, set the key, synchronized all data, and opened the history.
After completing these steps, I ended up with the following image, and I noticed the web browsing count was inconsistent.