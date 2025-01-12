Vertical Tabs | Show on Hover + Integrate on Panel
-
PabloSavigne
Vertical tabs show on hover and integrated with side panel like Arc
Will be a game changer browser if have the option to see a one side panel with vertical tabs integrated like most used browser like edge, brave or Arc. Thank you so much
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi,
Check here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44237/vertical-tabs-mouse-hover-toggle-width
Remember to start 2 Topic per Request to get things organized.
-
About the other,
I guess I saw a similar request time ago.
Check here
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=side panel&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests