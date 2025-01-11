Synch date on IOS shows last updated on a FUTURE date
I cannot get my mobile and desktop to sync.
Mobile says "Sync is active" but I have the same Notes and bookmarks in my mobile app from about 2-3 months ago.
Mobile says "last sync" 11/1/2025 (yes 2025).
My iphone date is correct.
Very frustrating. Any advice.
@Ballenrique1 said in Synch date on IOS shows last updated on a FUTURE date:
11/1/2025
I do not know which language setting for UI and Preferred Languages you have set in Vivaldi. That has influence on date/time format.
I guess that is meant as 2025-01-11 = 2025, 11th of January = Today
@DoctorG Good point, thank you! Now the problem is that it's just not synching.
@Ballenrique1 said in Synch date on IOS shows last updated on a FUTURE date:
the problem is that it's just not synching
Means what?
On my phone I still have the passwords and notes from 2-3 months ago even though is says sync active.
@Ballenrique1 And you PC has the actual passwords and notes?
Could be some sync data is broken since Sync server crash in December 2024.
As i do no have a iOS device i can not say more.
@DoctorG Yes, the PC has the actual passwords and notes. I deleted app and tried logging in again on iphone but that didn't solve the problem. And I have not changed the login information for either PC or phone app. Thank you.
@Ballenrique1 I do not know if this helps you, i used it on my Linux when devices were not in sync:
on the PC
- Backup your PC's Vivaldi profile folder
- Note your used encryption password for Sync!!!!
- Open Vivaldi Settings → Sync
- Clear sync data on server with button "Reset Remote Data"
- Vivaldi Sync Settings enter encryption password
- Start Sync
on the devices
- Open Vivaldi Settings → Sync
- Login to Sync
- Vivaldi Sync Settings enter encryption password
- Start Sync
I cross all fingers that this will not break your PCs data.
Giving users such advice is always little fearing me.
@DoctorG Thank you. I'm pretty new to Vivaldi but have a lot of data. So I'm afraid to do anything that risks losing that data.
@Ballenrique1 I try to ping a tester colleague who has more information how to do this with iOS.
Please have patience as it is weekend.
very kind thank you
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
Hi, please open vivaldi://sync-internals on both devices? Do you see any red text on any of your devices?
-
@daniel I don't see red text on either the desktop or the IOS app. Thank you.
@daniel Disregard my last message. I haven't done what you suggested yet.
Text in red on desktop:
Notifications Enabled false
Text in red on IOS app:
Use Actionable Error Needs passphrase
Notifications Enabled false
Thank you.
daniel Patron Vivaldi Team
@Ballenrique1 You’re logged in, but not provided your Sync encryption password. On your iOS device: go into Vivaldi Settings: Sync Settings. I do not remember the exact location off the top of my head, but tap around a bit a look for a field prompting for your encryption password. If you don't see one, try logging out of and then back into Sync.
-
@daniel I've logged out and loggied in several times. On the app I see the login boxes for Logging in but I don't see the Password boxes for encryption, if the latter exists. Nothing happens when I click on blue button that says "Start Encryption"
There is a message in green saying "Sync is active" but it's not syncing.
All the options for syncing (notes, bookmarks, etc) are turned on.
Can you see screenshot? There is text that says "Encryption password" but it's not clickable.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ballenrique1
Hi, I had this on Android with "Start Syncing All Data" is greyed out. Tab on "Sync Selected" once and back to "Sync All" enables sync really.
If you can reproduce this it is a bug and we can report it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Unfortunately that didn't work either. I appreciate your help.