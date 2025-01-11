"Always translate to" doesn't work?
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I have set spanish language to always be translated, which I interpret will automatically translate spanish webpages. However, it never works. Whenever I visit a page that is in Spanish, it never automatically translates to English. I always need to manually press the button to translate the page.
Is this an issue or how is this Always translate to setting work?
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Veddu
Hi, no it should work exactly like you think.
I tested this in a clean profile (Dual App) and open the first German page, use gear to open settings, choose "Always translate German to English" > Done.
Now all German pages are translated to English.
No idea if there is a way to reset the language settings, I would try to remove Spanish, restart Vivaldi and add it again.
Then open a Spanish page.
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Alright I found why.
This setting was disabled
I enabled it and now it works as Expected.