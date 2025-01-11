Vivaldi browser not in the selection
stardepp
I have set up a new Samsung tablet (Android 14) and when I start it asks me which browser I want to install, unfortunately the Vivaldi browser is not on this list.
Can the Vivaldi team criticize this and request that Vivaldi is included in this list?
greybeard
Personally I always download V from the links provided on the Vivaldi site. Or you can use the Up2Down site Vivaldi recommends
You can verify the hash from either site to ensure it is proper.
I don't know that you will getwith the same hash with a Samsung download.
@stardepp Samsung tablets do include Google's Play Store, so you can just download Vivaldi from there and set it as default then. Or are they now selling non-Google tablets in your country?
I always download soft from its homepage or from F Droid if possible in Android
