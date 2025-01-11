Import from Chrome crashes Vivaldi
I just downloaded and installed Vivaldi on a Win 11 laptop. Trying to import bookmarks, history, et al from Chrome. Every time I try it Vivaldi simply crashes. No error messages, nothing. Any thoughts on what might be wrong or how to debug it? I'm not the least bit interested in recreating hundreds of bookmarks, etc, so if I can't fix this I can't use Vivaldi.
Thanks,
Bob
mib2berlin Soprano
@bobmC8
Hi and welcome to the forum.
I checked this importing from Chrome to Vivaldi in a clean profile, Windows 11.
No crash, all imported.
Did you installed any extensions before the import?
Maybe there is a conflict as extensions are imported too.
@mib2berlin Thank you. I unchecked the box for importing extensions and it worked this time.