Disable "Switch to this tab"
At some point in the recent past, this new feature adds address bar suggestions to switch to an existing tab.
This is really annoying. How do I disable this?
For those who are interested, it's in:
Settings, Address Bar, Drop-Down Menu Priority
@Pesala Wow. That is some seriously bad UI.
Almost as bad as the fact that when I tried deleting the post all together, it deleted the content, but left the title listed with no message.
@CrazyDef In fact the forum should disallow anyone apart moderators&admins to delete anything.
You are not supposed to delete a thread when you solve your problem, but instead post the solution and leave it for others encountering the issue so they can solve it themselves too. The forum is not here just to solve your problems, but also for you to help others solve their own.