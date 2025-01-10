Importing Passwords
-
Having trouble importing passwords from a .csv file.
All the posts pertaining to this issue point to https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/#Importing_passwords.
I do not have #Password-Import; at vivaldi:flags so I have no idea how to import my .csv file that contains passwords from another browser.
-
@Trevorlnelson Open
vivaldi:password-manager/settings
There you will find the Import button
-
I appreciate the help. Unfortunately when I click on that, nothing happens.
-
@Trevorlnelson said in Importing Passwords:
Unfortunately when I click on that, nothing happens
The button "Select File" works for me and opens a file dialog on Windows 11 to select the CSV file.
-
I don't get the button. When I click on the "Import Passwords" literally nothing happens. No pop up, no option to Select File...nothing.
-
@Trevorlnelson Works for me with Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 & 7.1.3570.3 / Win 11 23H2
-
I think I may have fixed the problem. Thanks for your help.