How do I move all my bookmarks up a level?
I've imported all my bookmarks from Firefox and they all appear underneath a folder called "Imported from Firefox". How do I move them all up so they appear at the top level?
Thanks
Alan
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@alansharkey Try the usual things, like cut+paste or drag+drop?
I eventually did it by opening the bookmarks panel and dragging each folder, one at a time, to the top. I couldn't see any other way.
Alan
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@alansharkey Just like any file manager, you also have Shift+click or Ctrl+click to select multiple bookmarks/folders, then you can use Ctrl+X/C/V just like you would elsewhere. Or right-click if you're a mouse user
https://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000771.htm
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-manager/#Organizing_bookmarks
I tried Shift, Ctrl and Alt - Click. None of them selected mutiple folders.
But it's done now.
Thank for the thought.
Alan
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@alansharkey No, works fine here:
https://0x0.st/8-9N.mp4
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck
They must have fixed some issues there. "Cut & Paste" did not work in previous snapshot versions for me (neither for Copy & Paste"). I have so many on many different levels that I gave trying to organize them.
It is the major issue I have with chromium based browsers.
Vivaldi is still Number One in my books but I long for the days when I could back up my bookmarks, Open the Bookmarks file in SQlite, and organize as I saw fit then save it back.
That method worked perfectly for years.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@greybeard The video I made is from Stable.
Never had any problems organizing bookmarks in Vivaldi. In fact is was one of the first things I fell in love with: How easy it was to do, just like a regular file manager, drag+drop, copy+paste, multi-select etc.
Might be some very specific setting that causes it to fail, in that case I urge those with problems to spend some time figuring what setting combination causes it.
greybeard Ambassador
@Pathduck said in How do I move all my bookmarks up a level?:
those with problems to spend some time figuring what setting combination causes it.
I have no idea where to look for such problems since I never made any alterations to Bookmarks except creating suitable folders.
Using the Bookmark Manager I could never get those functions to work forcing me to give up.
Can you point me in the right direction?
On desktops, I'm still fond of keyboard shortcuts. Ctrl-A to select all then drag and drop (in the bookmark manager, not the panel, so you're only selecting inside the "Imported from Firefox" folder).