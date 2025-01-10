Open tabs outside of stack of tabs while being inside the stack
-
Adollarsignket
When I am inside of stack of tabs and use middle mouse button to open a new one I'd like it to open not inside this stack but outside so I can easier acces it. AFAIK there is not such feature yet and I did not find exact request on forum.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Adollarsignket There are at least three more requests for this, or something like it.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Adollarsignket Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31587/open-link-outside-of-tab-stack Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests