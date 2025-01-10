Block the choose certificate prompt for specific sites
Hi,
for a specific site I always and automatically get a cert prompt, which I have to cancel. I was unable to find any way to prevent this for the site. Thus I would like to request a feature to configure whether a site is allowed to request certificates. Note: Choosing the certificate also doesn't help.
@ngzero The certificate handshake is done by SSL protocol.
I fear that Vivaldi can not detect and block this, so your request will get a "Will not Do" label.
Does this help?
chrome://settings/certificates
@ngzero If you do not need the client certificate, remove it in your OS certificates manager.
