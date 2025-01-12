Change size sticky note to tall
hi
how can change size sticky note to tall in dashboard
@Bahmank66 Not certain if the option exists as I'm currently on mobile, but if it does then it would be on the widger's menu (3 dots in the top right corner) under Widget Size.
@Bahmank66 Not certain if the option exists as I'm currently on mobile, but if it does then it would be on the widger's menu (3 dots in the top right corner) under Widget Size.
No such option, sorry.
@sgunhouse
No, unfortunately, this feature does not exist
It is possible that this feature will be added in the next updates