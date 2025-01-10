Block - Constant Google Precision Location Popup?
I am getting constant popups for Google's Precision Location.
Is there a way to disable this? I have Location turned off in my android settings. I also disabled Location in the browser site settings.
Thanks
@ViIT Try Settings > Apps > Vivaldi >Permissions > Location > Don't Allow
@yeswap said in Block - Constant Google Precision Location Popup?:
@ViIT Try Settings > Apps > Vivaldi >Permissions > Location > Don't Allow
Hi @yeswap I did that before, no good.
Is this something we're just going to have to wait for Google to change?
Thanks