7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (arm64)

When I navigate to a new page (clicking a link or typing into the address bar) there is a 2 or 3 second delay before anything happens.

I do not see any progress indication in the address bar (I have it enabled).

I am often tempted to click the link multiple times because nothing seems to be happening.

Then the page suddenly appears.

How do I see an indication a page is loading?