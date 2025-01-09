Buying Vivaldi Merchandise
Hey I hope I am not not the only one who finds Vivaldi products pretty!
The blue holiday sweater is looking good.
Unisex Long Sleeve Vivaldi Tee is not bad either.
Does anyone know if there is a restriction with shipping or can we order for any location ? Also what payment type is accepted..
I've purchased a few times and they ship to Canada, no issues.
@mathieulefrancois Thank you.
@iqaluit
On the product page (https://store.vivaldi.com/shop/a-very-vivaldi-holiday-sweater-blue/) I see:
Important: This product is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. If your shipping address is outside these regions, please choose a different product.
Once the product is added to the https://store.vivaldi.com/checkout/ I see the payment:
Pay via PayPal; you can pay with your credit card if you don’t have a PayPal account.
There is no BLIK or the ability to point to a parcel locker but you probably don't know what that is and that's why I'm providing links to wikipedia pages
Thank you very much @Ryszard !