After a browser update embedded videos can't be played
randomuser1
Dear Vivaldi developers, after the last regular browser update on January 8. 2025 embedded video stopped playing by prompting this error message in the player "This video file cannot be played. (Error Code: 232011)" on almost 9 out of 10 videos that I could play before the update. Please check the issue and release a new update!!!
Second, I want to express my deep love for your great work, Vivaldi browser is an ART!!! I recommend it to everyone on my university and people are amazed when discovering it, just like me. Love you all!!!!
Sincerely
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, this update was only a security update, nothing else change.
How can we reach such a video?
Does it work in other Chromium browsers, Edge, Brave?
Please search the web for
Error Code: 232011, you will get thousands of results for any browser.
Maybe you can test some of the solutions of the search results.
@randomuser1 Can you please give us the URL to the video player to check video?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/