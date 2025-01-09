Bookmark synch from computeur to vivaldi app
Jordanlayani
Does someone know how to import bookmark from vivaldi computer to vivaldi app mobile i already make my synchronisation active in vivaldi app but nothing happen ?
i cant get my favorit bookmark on mobile
@Jordanlayani
Just wait a moment after starting sync on your phone.
Jordanlayani
@Aaron i already wait 1 day but all my bookmark stay on computer they not appear on mobile app
Aaron Translator
@Jordanlayani
First,you should start sync on your computer(PC).If everything goes well, this process will take anywhere from a few seconds to a dozen seconds. Very quickly.
Then you start sync on your phone.
Jordanlayani
@Aaron it work thank you man how much i need to pay you?
@Jordanlayani said in Bookmark synch from computeur to vivaldi app:
how much i need to pay you?
Glad to be of help. A enough
@Jordanlayani If you want to help community, then read Help us grow and donate.
