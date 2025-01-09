DRM content on Vivaldi Windows
-
Chris270672
Videos from the Belgian VRT website ( VRT max) do not play. Some do, some not. The problem is Vivaldi according VRT. The problem is "DRM". This should be enabled in Vivaldi. (What the h... is DRM?). Where can i enable this DRM in Vivaldi for Windows. VRT told about a package "Widevine" , but i can't find this in Vivaldi settings. ???
-
@Chris270672 said in DRM content on Vivaldi Windows:
package "Widevine" , but i can't find this in Vivaldi settings.
Open internal page
vivaldi:components, go to section Widevine and hit the update button below section.