Extension Panel
Guys, I barely set up and positioned my extensions and shortcuts like "history" and "downloads" next to each other. And now, when I touch the extension icon and press the right mouse button, "reset extension panel" is right under it, there is a constant fear and risk of clicking this button and resetting the entire process... Especially if the "compact view" is selected in the browser.
The appearance of this browser is very fragile. And difficult to set up. Figure out how to fix the layout and eliminate the risk of breaking everything with one click.