[Solved] Vivaldi not showing saved log-in data for remote Fritz!Box
-
maximwaldow
Hi,
something happened since this week. Trying to reach my remote router showed notification 'connection is not secure'.
After some research I finally imported new certificates.
Now the website is showing. But the sign-fields are empty. Have to type to 2 letters and finally the saved data appear.
Why is that so? Never happened before.
Update:
Had to import a certificate inside the router menu.
-
Hi,
Try first on a Clean Profile.
Not sure whether new Chromium Security Settings and this
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-securewould be related.
Add there the Router's IP
-
maximwaldow
@Zalex108
Sorry, somehow your post vanished out of the blue. Please repost.
What I remember:
Under experiments 'insecure content' is enabled.
Happily I could find a solution.
Enabled letsencrypt.org inside router menu.
https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7490/1523_Downloading-your-FRITZ-Box-s-certificate-and-importing-it-to-your-computer/
Now the log-in data are showing up again when entering website.
-
Hi,
Just removed since you've edited the post, a second later I've posted, adding it was solved by delete and retype the loggin data.