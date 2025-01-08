Solved How to sync calendar, tasks and feed between Linux and Android Vivaldi apps?
ThePfromtheO Translator
Hello!
Could someone tell me if it is possible to sync the Vivaldi calendar and the Feeds between my desktop and mobile devices? I see that in the mobile version, the calendar and the feed options don't appear at all.
Thanks!
Hi,
Those features are not available on Android.
@Zalex108 Not even in the Snapshot version?
Right,
Not on Android.
@Zalex108 And sorry, but are they going to be implemented?
@ThePfromtheO at least in the snapshot?
IDK,
AFAIK it will not.
BTW,
Anything on Snap will arrive to Stable at some point.
Check here:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=mail&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=MOBILE
