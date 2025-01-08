Unsolved Email floating frame sticks & returns unexpectedly - Bug?
-
Email Panel Settings set to "Separate Width" & "This Panel" set to Floating
-
Click Email Panel icon to focus on Rcvd (or wherever) Click Rcvd to open Email list.
-
Email Panel remains until user focus changes to Email item; then Email Panel disappears; i.e. Panel doesn't retract as soon as cursor moves onto email list
-
Open email from email list; item opens and panel returns
Thoughts, Suggestions, Comments? TIA
-
-
@janrif On a normal panel, focusing a mail tab automatically causes the panel to display. That is, if you hide the panel, focus a different tab, then return to your mail tab the mail panel will reappear. I suspect you're seeing the same thing even though your panel is floating.
I gather your intent was to have the panel stay hidden until you personally activate it, but I think Vivaldi would need to change their code to allow that.
-
yojimbo274064400
@sgunhouse said in Email floating frame sticks & returns unexpectedly - Bug?:
@janrif On a normal panel, focusing a mail tab automatically causes the panel to display. That is, if you hide the panel, focus a different tab, then return to your mail tab the mail panel will reappear. I suspect you're seeing the same thing even though your panel is floating.
I gather your intent was to have the panel stay hidden until you personally activate it, but I think Vivaldi would need to change their code to allow that.
If that is the intent then deselect Settings > Mail > Open Panel Automatically (located under Panel section, below Display Mail Panel when Viewing Mail option
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Email floating frame sticks & returns unexpectedly - Bug?:
If that is the intent then deselect Settings > Mail > Open Panel Automatically (located under Panel section, below Display Mail Panel when Viewing Mail option
@yojimbo274064400 That is not my intent. I don't think the email floating panel is floating correctly.
For example:
After moving cursor from panel to email list, the panel remains open. When user clicks on item, then the panel disappears.
When user clicks to open the mail item, the frame re-appears for no reason.
I don't know how to explain it better.
-
@janrif Still sounds like the cause is the identified setting, unless you turned it off.