Automatic session back-up location
Crypto1706
I have enabled Automatic session back-up. I am interested if I could change the location of where the file with the session gets stored to another drive (so if this drive becomes corrupted or I need to format it in order to re-install windows again, I wouldn't lose the data). If I could not change the location automatically, at least I am wondering which file contains it so I could duplicate it via some coding to the desired location.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Crypto1706 Hi, the saved sessions are stored in the Sessions folder in the profile path.
They are named like:
2025-01-08_21_50_51.bin
sessions.json
As long as you keep the versions the same they should be restorable.
But don't rely on trying to restore ancient saved sessions from older browser versions, it might not work.