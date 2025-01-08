"Duplicated" sync devices
-
I have a strange bug recently, basically in my sync tab i can see all my devices duplicated. I have 2x Desktops, 2x iPhones, 2xiPads, 2xLaptop etc... (depending on device i am looking from).
Maybe its easier to understand from the picture:
Everything is really good and I wanted to switch to Vivaldi full time but this just works against my OCD, and also I sometimes notice differences in synced tabs between "same" devices so I never know which is newest
-
Hi,
I've faced that too, but not spent enought time on it.
Review also you are not using the same account, with same device name in V Stable and V Snap.
ATM, some steps seems to "fix it"
Force Sync, Reset, Sync back:
On each device, go on line and repeat
- Go to
vivaldi://sync-internals
- Click on Enable Sync
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates
- Wait +/- 2'
- Click on Trigger GetUpdates again
--
When aplied to all Devices
--
- Go to
vivaldi:settings/sync/
- Click on Reset Remote Data | Just in one device || All Devices will be Partly Signed Out
--
- Close All Vivaldi Browsers
- LogIn back in all devices (If needed, mostly not)
- Add the Encryption Key to Sync Back again on all Devices | Needed
--
Dups should be gone
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
- Go to
-
Unfortunatelly, I did the process right now, and it looked like it was ok. But as soon as I took a look at synced tabs on my mobile -> 2 iphones showed up on my Laptop and 2 Laptops and my Phone
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tronetti
Hi, all devices Apple?
You post in the correct forum section but maybe post the question in the Mac forum section too.
I have only Linux, Windows and Android devices and duplicates sometimes happen but not like you wrote here.
Cheers, mib
-
If you want to give it a new try,
Right after
Reset Remote Data, close all Vivaldi Browsers.
Then continue with the steps.
Did it yesterday between Windows and Androids and had no dups.
-
I have Apple devices for work, at home I have Windows PC but same things happen
Will try.
I will feel really sad if i couldnt solve this problem, Its not end of the world but I use sync between devices quite a lot since i work in different enviroments and its a bit pain to always hunt which one is up to date xD
-
Unfortunatelly it doesnt work. Initially it does clear duplicates but as soon as I press tab switcher on iphone and go to sync part or I use sync menu on bottom left duplicates start showing up, so it must be some kind of bugg in Vivaldi or I dont know whats going on.
Its really unfortunate and kinda spoils a bit perfect expirience i had with it so far
-
Hi,
Then report it as a Bug.
You can link to the Topic as reference too.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Add the VB# to the topic once received.
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
I have seen this issue too with iPhone and iPad (also with a duplicated Windows laptop) - looking at the Sync dates, one was synced in the last few days (depending on my usage), the other, “Last synced 21/12/24” which is when the whole Sync issue was happening. These should disappear over time when the Sync data for those “devices” time out on the server. (From my understanding, correct me if I’m wrong.)
-
@Zalex108 Well I certanly hope that is the case, would make life a bit easier