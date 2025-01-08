Not allowing me to create my own blog
-
Since I can't change domain does it means that I cannot create my own blog?
-
@6512345 welcome to the forum! your blog is always on username.vivaldi.net, so yours is on 6512345.vivaldi.net (after you create your first post) and mine is on wildente.vivaldi.net
-
@6512345 Please report issue to bug tracker
Open https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ , select Product "vivaldi,net website & services", select Type: "Problem / defect", Describe problem
-
tcltk Supporters
You can also create a new account, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87405/how-can-i-change-the-domain-of-my-blog .
It would be wise to begin your subdomain with a letter. The cause of your message could be that it is taken for a numetic IP and so a spammer server.
-
Submitted, hope it can be fixed soon